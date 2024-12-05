Masisi Accused Of Delaying Domkrag Recovery 

Regional leaders want Masisi and the entire Central Committee to resign

Masisi urges wisdom of senior members with energy of younger leaders

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former president Mokgweetsi Masisi is under mounting pressure to step down as the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) following its devastating loss in the 2024 general elections.

For the first time in its 59-year history in power since self-government in 1965, the BDP finds itself in opposition, and members are calling for an immediate overhaul of the Central Committee (CC) in order for the party to chart a new course.

Reconciliation effort

Masisi met with BDP regional committees in Gaborone last week as part of a reconciliation effort. However, regional committees reportedly delivered a clear message: Masisi and his CC must resign.

They argue that a swift elective congress to install fresh leaders and prepare for the 2029 elections is of the essence.

Some CC members have already responded to this ‘clarion call’ by resigning, among them Secretary General Kavis Kario, additional members Leungo Tlhoolebe and Nonny Wright, and long-serving treasurer Satar Dada.

Kavis Kario replaced

Dada initially sought to step down but was reportedly persuaded by Masisi to complete his term. Significantly, despite calls for him to go, Masisi has moved quickly to replace some of them immediately with Lemogang Kwape as SG and Ngaka Ngaka as Deputy SG.

Said one member of a regional committee: “The longer they stay, the more problems will arise. We need fresh solutions, and Masisi seems intent on shaping the party’s future direction for his influence.”

Not before regular congress

Speaking at a press conference before his meeting with regional leaders, Masisi reaffirmed his decision to remain BDP president until the next elective congress in mid-2025.

However, he stated that he will not seek re-election.

The former president emphasised the need for a balanced leadership approach, blending the wisdom of senior members with the energy of younger leaders.

He urged the BDP to critically assess its future direction at the congress in order to make decisions that ensure its long-term success.