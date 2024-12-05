State to Call 32 Witnesses in Exams Leak Case

Some to come from as far as the UK

Accused on bail with strict conditions

GAZETTE REPORTER

The state has revealed plans to call 32 witnesses, some of them from the United Kingdom, in the prosecution of four people accused of involvement in leaking the 2023 Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examination papers.

The case – news of which shook Botswana’s education sector when it broke – involves allegations of stolen examination papers and has resulted in substantial financial and logistical costs to the government.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Detective Sergeant Marapo, confirmed during court proceedings that the accused face charges under the amended Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) Act.

Costly scandal

They could face fines ranging between P200,000 and P500,000 or a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, if found guilty.

The reprinting of leaked exam papers has already cost the government a staggering P10 million, making it one of the most expensive scandals in Botswana’s education history.

The affected papers included English, Science Double Award, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Geography, which were reportedly stolen and unlawfully distributed.

Conditional bail

Francistown Chief Magistrate Game Mooketsi granted the accused bail with stringent conditions last week. Each accused was ordered to bind themselves with P2,000 and provide two sureties who also had to commit to P2,000 each.

They must report to their nearest police station at the end of each month and refrain from committing similar offences until the case is resolved.

The first accused, Tshepo Oakile, faces charges of stealing multiple examination papers, including those of English, Science Double Award, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Geography.

Knowingly

These papers were allegedly taken unlawfully, setting the stage for their subsequent distribution.

The second and third accused, Precious Phalantwa and Baroma Baroma, are charged with knowingly receiving the stolen examination papers from Oakile, fully aware that the documents had been obtained through illegal means.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused, Bonnete Saxhoma, is also implicated and faces charges of unlawfully receiving the same stolen documents from Baroma, with knowledge of their illicit origin.

Multiple locations

During the bail hearing, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions in Francistown, Moffat Dick, did not oppose the bail application but made a request for the case to be transferred to the Francistown Regional Magistrates Court due to its multilocation nature, that involves Selebi-Phikwe, Francistown, and Maun.

The transfer aims to reduce witness travel burdens and government costs. Chief Magistrate Mooketsi approved the request.

Representation

The first and second accused opted to represent themselves, the third accused intends to hire legal representation while the fourth accused, Saxhoma, remains undecided.

The case is scheduled for another mention in January 2025 at the Francistown Regional Magistrates Court.