Tati Transfers Land To Govt  

Govt paid over P1bn for the land

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Tati Company, which holds significant tracts of freehold land in northeastern Botswana, has officially transferred 45,000 hectares of land to the government.

This marks conclusion of the company’s landholdings in the country and addresses long-standing land shortages in the region in a deal initiated by the last government of the Botswana Democratic Party that lost elections at the end of October this year.

The Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Micus Chimbombi, officially received the land transfer documents on behalf of the government. He stated that the 45,000 hectares include land designated for agricultural, commercial, residential and industrial use.

Colonial owners

“The Tati land was originally acquired by the colonial owners of the company through proclamation prior to Botswana’s independence,” he said.

“Infact, it was a hostile takeover. However, when Tati Company decided to dispose of the land, the Government of Botswana was the first entity approached.

“The company was willing to sell the land back to the government and the government agreed to purchase it. This was a willing seller, willing buyer agreement. The land, covering 43 villages in the North East region, was bought for P1, 412,483,531.”

Political discontent

The minister acknowledged that the sale has generated political discontent, with some critics questioning why the land was purchased rather than appropriated.

However, he urged that the matter be put to rest. “Let us accept that the government has purchased this land and move forward,” Chimbombi said.

“No one was forced into this agreement. It was a willing seller, willing buyer transaction. Therefore, we must put the controversy behind us as the land is now back in the hands of Batswana.”

Thorough review

In the previous Parliament, several opposition MPs raised concerns about the deal.

One such critic was then MP for Selibe-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, who called for a thorough review of the deal to ensure it reflected fair value and was conducted transparently.

He said this was necessary in view of suspicions that the deal could have been a cover for looting.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Manager of Tati Company, Gaise Khama, revealed that the land was initially acquired by the Glazer family around 1910 in a hostile takeover that was strongly resisted by the colonial owners.

Unprecedented

Khama explained that in a significant gesture, the Glazer family later donated and sold 75% of the company’s land to the government at a nominal price, thus benefitting Batswana who could not afford to purchase land.

The donation, amounting to approximately 350,000 acres, was unprecedented.