Court Rejects Ookeditse’s Presidency

High Court Judge, William Moncho has dismissed the Ookeditse-aligned faction’s bid to block Lieutenant General Gaolatlhe Galebotswe from leading the Botswana Patriotic Front, but both factions continue to claim legitimacy, leaving the party’s leadership in dispute

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

High Court Judge William Moncho has dismissed an application filed by the Lawrence Ookeditse-aligned faction, which sought to stop Lieutenant General Gaolatlhe Galebotswe and his committee from presenting themselves as the legitimate leadership of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Judge Moncho ruled that the applicants had failed to establish a prima facie right, making it impossible for the court to grant an interim interdict. He dismissed the application with costs and highlighted that the court’s role is to interpret the BPF constitution in a benevolent manner that allows flexibility in applying provisions agreed upon by party members.

OOKEDITSE CAMP REJECTS RULING

Despite the ruling, the Ookeditse faction insists it remains the legitimate leadership. BPF publicity secretary Ogaufi Nthobelang said the court did not resolve the central leadership question.

“What we brought before the court to be decided has not been decided. The court only dismissed our application without indicating what we have lost as applicants. We will now sit down and decide whether to appeal,” Nthobelang stated.

GALEBOTSWE FACTION CLAIMS VICTORY

Meanwhile, the Galebotswe-aligned committee has hailed the ruling as an affirmation of their authority. Faction spokesperson, Modiri Jojo Lucas said the judgment confirms their control of the party and allows them to rebuild internal structures, including preparations for an extraordinary congress that had been postponed pending the court outcome.

Lucas also extended a conciliatory message, indicating that invitations would be sent to the Ookeditse faction for reconciliation talks. “They are members in good standing. This case was not a war but a process to seek interpretation of the BPF constitution,” he said.

UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES

With both factions claiming the ruling as support, uncertainty persists over BPF leadership. The

standoff raises the possibility of further legal challenges or internal political clashes as the party works to stabilize ahead of its next congress.