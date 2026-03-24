Nurse Shortage Hits Weekend Services

Staff shortages are raising concerns about Botswana’s ability to provide consistent healthcare, especially in rural areas where facilities are already understaffed and under-resourced

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs has acknowledged that Botswana’s shortage of nurses and midwives has become a crisis, disrupting primary healthcare services on weekends.

In response to Shashe West Member of Parliament, Justin Frenzel’s concerns over the severe staffing gaps, the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa confirmed that the ministry is aware of the staffing crisis, particularly in remote and hard to reach areas.

SCALING DOWN

The minister explained that the shortage of nurses and midwives has forced some health facilities to scale down their operations, with certain clinics only able to provide full services during weekdays due to limited personnel.

“The Ministry acknowledges the acute shortage of nurses and midwives across our health facilities, especially in hard-to-reach areas,” Motshegwa told Parliament, adding that the situation continues to place pressure on the country’s primary healthcare system.

To mitigate the crisis, government has embarked on a recruitment drive aimed at strengthening the workforce in the sector. The ministry revealed that several promotions and appointments have already been made as part of the intervention.

According to the minister; “sixteen D1 nursing positions and three D2 positions have recently been filled following the promotion of D-band nurses. Recruitment efforts are ongoing, with more positions expected to be filled by the end of April 2026.”

ONGOING TRANSFER

The Ministry is also exploring long-term measures to address the shortage, including rationalising nurse specialists such as midwives and expanding training opportunities through collaboration with development partners and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the minister told Parliament that the ongoing transfer of primary health care services from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs is expected to be fully completed by March 31, 2026, marking a major shift in the administration of primary healthcare services in Botswana.