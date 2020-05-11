“COVID-MONDAY” AT CA SALES – MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS
“I am having a blue Monday but I can tell you that it is not a train smash because we are in the middle of a disinfestation exercise,” Grant Gooding, the Director of Logistics told The Botswana Gazette.
He confirmed the incident regarding one of the South African drivers who arrived from South Africa on Saturday and was found to have COVID-19 virus symptoms.
“Health officials took away the driver, and since we only had skeletal staff at work, the risk is low and we are exercising precautionary measures of which we will keep you updated,” Gooding responded.
Contacted for comment earlier this morning, the Director of Health Services promised to respond on the CA Sales incident, but to no avail.