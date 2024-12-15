Development Manager Model Projects Under Critical Review

70 projects to be suspended, 78 to continue for fear of litigation if halted

Special Task Team appointed to assess DMM projects

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government has suspended 70 ongoing projects that were under the Development Manager Model (DMM) to address concerns about its effectiveness and cost-efficiency, Parliament has heard.

The affected projects include road construction, office buildings, institutional housing, hospital facilities, schools, stormwater drainage systems, and development of the Leather Industry Park in Lobatse.

In a statement to Parliament recently, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah Salakae, said the suspension is a step towards resolving issues surrounding the model.

Controlling construction costs

He highlighted President Duma Boko’s recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) which emphasised the need to evaluate the DMM’s efficiency in controlling construction costs.

“It has come to our attention that many Batswana, from various segments of society, share concerns about the DMM,” Minister Salakae said.

“These concerns demand a comprehensive solution to ensure these critical projects are delivered effectively and at an optimal cost.

“While the projects are essential for Botswana’s development and our people’s welfare, the current execution model needs re-evaluation.”

Special Task Team

He added that the government decided to review the DMM as an infrastructure delivery model, along with all related projects, following consultations with stakeholders. “Seventy projects will be suspended during the review,” said the minister.

“However, 78 projects will continue due to the potential legal and financial repercussions of halting them. These projects will also undergo scrutiny during the review process.”

Salakae disclosed that the government has appointed a Special Task Team to conduct a comprehensive review of the DMM setup, its legal structure, compliance with relevant laws, and its operational mandates.

Rationale

According to the minister, the review will address, among others, establishment and legal framework of the DMM, the rationale behind the model’s adoption, compliance with relevant laws, and its effectiveness in executing infrastructure projects.

DMM was approved in December 2022 through a Cabinet directive. It was introduced as a strategy to implement large scale projects under the second Transitional National Development Plan (TNDP) at a total cost of P13, 321,570,000.

The model was used for projects such as Kasane-Kazungula redevelopment, roadworks, and various other public facilities.

Best interests of Batswana

The government remains committed to infrastructure development as a cornerstone of national progress. However, Salakae stressed the importance of ensuring that the chosen delivery models maximise efficiency, minimise costs, and serve the best interests of Batswana.

The outcome of the review will determine the future of the DMM and its associated projects, potentially reshaping Botswana’s approach to public infrastructure development.

Post Views: 559