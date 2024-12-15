Govt Increases Number of Nominated Councillors  

Minister says legal requirements, not political interference, delayed process

Number of Specially-Nominated Councillors has grown from 119 to 153

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government has increased the number of Specially-Nominated Councilors by 34, raising the total from 119 to 153.

According to the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, the delay in the nomination process was due to amendments to Section 13 of the Local Government Act of 2012 that grants him the authority to adjust council structures.

He was answering a parliamentary question from the MP for Bobirwa, Taolo Lucas, about the delay in the nomination of councillors.

Orders in the Government Gazette

“There was a need to create vacancies for councillors to fill through elections and nominations after the October 2024 general elections,” Minister Motshegwa said.

“Section 13 of the Local Government Act empowers the minister to constitute councils and amend their composition through orders published in the (Government) Gazette.”

He added that the number of nominated seats needed to be adjusted accordingly. “As a result, local authorities will now consist of 762 councillors, including 609 elected and 153 specially-nominated members,” he said.

Constituency demarcation

Motshegwa noted that while the number of elected seats increased by due to constituency demarcation, nominated seats grew by 34.

The minister dismissed allegations that letters of appointment that were recently issued to the first batch of prospective nominees were withdrawn due to protests from contracting partners of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

He emphasised that the delays were due to legal requirements, not any political interference.

Nepotism and favouritism

Inspite of this, critics – including UDC coalition partners and commentators on social media – have accused the minister of nepotism and favouritism.

Popular calls for a review of the nomination process have also been made, citing concerns over transparency and fair play.