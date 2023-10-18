DIGNASH HEADS G/ NORTH BDP CANDIDATES LIST

Expected to face Makgalemele and Nkaigwa

Incumbent Mpho Balopi not in the running

GAZETTE REPORTR

Michael “Dignash” Morapedi has officially registered to run as a parliamentary candidate in Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections for Gaborone North.

This follows a three-day Expression of Interest (EOI) issued last Friday for prospective candidates to come forward.

While the list of all candidates is yet to be finalised, The Botswana Gazette is reliably informed that Morapedi – who made a name for himself as a radio broadcaster and a comedian – is among more than four BDP members who have raised their hands for Gaborone North.

He is expected to face off with former Alliance for Progressives (AP) MP for the constituency Haskins Nkaigwa and former MP for Shoshong Philip Makgalemele, among others.

Warmly received

“Morapedi has been warmly received by most BDP members in Phakalane and other wards,” said a source in the constituency. “He seems to stand a good chance of winning the primaries.”

Morapedi’s phone was not answered at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Mpho Balopi has said he will not defend his seat. Sources have previously said his family had advised him to take a break from active politics.

Balopi was a close associate of President Mokgweetsi Masisi ahead of the 2019 general elections and served as a minister in Masisi’s cabinet afterwards.

Balopi resigned from the cabinet in December 2021 in the midst of reports of a fallout with the President. It is wide believed that he will make a comeback to in 2027 primary elections.