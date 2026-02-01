DIS Shenanigans ‘Cover-Up’ Irks Khama

Former President, Ian Khama has accused the state of shielding alleged abuse of office and irregular promotions within the DIS

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Kgosi Khama IV has accused the government of entrenching wrongdoing within the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) by deliberately hiding behind claims of secrecy to evade accountability over controversial accelerated promotions.

SECRECY USED TO BLOCK SCRUTINY

Responding to The Botswana Gazette following criticism of what he described as a deliberate cover-up at the DIS, Khama said government’s handling of concerns surrounding promotions at the intelligence agency revealed a calculated effort to insulate it from scrutiny, despite mounting allegations of abuse of office.

The former president singled out the Minister of Communications and Innovation, David Tshere, accusing him of dodging a direct question he raised in Ntlo ya Dikgosi regarding promotions within the DIS. Tshere, who was responding on behalf of the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa, cited the classified nature of DIS operations as justification for withholding the information.

ADMINISTRATIVE DECISIONS CANNOT BE CLASSIFIED

Khama dismissed the explanation outright, arguing that administrative matters such as promotions have no connection to operational secrecy and must be subjected to oversight.

“By protecting the organization and its failed leadership, government is effectively endorsing misconduct. Under such circumstances, nothing better than abuse of office can be expected,” Khama said.

ALLEGATIONS OF LONGSTANDING ABUSE

Khama further alleged that abuse of office within the DIS has persisted for years, warning that continued secrecy and the absence of accountability were eroding public trust and undermining the principles of good governance.

He said the failure to subject the intelligence agency to proper oversight sends a dangerous message that powerful institutions can operate above the law without consequence.

MATTER HEADED TO PARLIAMENT

Unmoved by the executive’s response, Khama said he intends to escalate the matter to Parliament in an effort to force accountability. He said the issue would be pursued through his Member of Parliament, Baratiwa Mathoothe.

Khama’s remarks followed a question he posed in Ntlo ya Dikgosi seeking clarity on how many DIS officers allegedly received accelerated promotions from C-scale to E-scale between 2020 and 2025, their professional qualifications, and whether the promotions complied with the Public Service Act and the DIS conditions of service.

MATHOOTHE CLARIFIES POSITION

Reached for comment, Mathoothe told this publication that Khama’s reference to him should not be interpreted as a formal delegation of the matter.

“He mentioned my name simply because we were in the same House at the time. It does not mean he intends to channel the matter through me personally,” Mathoothe said.