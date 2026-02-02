Spotlight on Proliferation of Director Posts at DIS 

Kgosi Khama IV wants the Minister to state how many Director positions exist at the DIS and whether the number is justified

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former President and Bangwato paramount chief, Kgosi Khama IV, is set to quiz the Minister for State President, Defence and Security at the Ntlo ya Dikgosi on the structure and staffing levels of the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS), specifically the number of Director positions within the agency.

According to the question listed on the Order Paper, Kgosi Khama IV will ask the minister to state how many Director posts currently exist in the DIS, and whether the number is justified given the size and mandate of the organization.

CLARITY

Khama who was instrumental to the formation of the DIS further wants clarity on who approves the establishment of such positions, a move that is expected to reopen debate on the growth, oversight and expenditure patterns of the country’s intelligence services.

The DIS has in recent years attracted public and political scrutiny over its budget allocations, expanding infrastructure and perceived influence in state affairs. Critics have frequently questioned whether the agency’s growth aligns with national priorities and existing oversight mechanisms.

SECURITY CONSIDERATIONS

While the government has consistently defended the DIS as a critical institution for national security, it has rarely disclosed detailed staffing structures, citing security considerations as recently done on staff promotions.

The minister’s response is therefore expected to shed light on how the intelligence agency is structured, who authorizes its senior appointments, and whether internal expansion is subject to independent oversight.

The matter is likely to generate robust discussion at the Ntlo ya Dikgosi, particularly among dikgosi concerned about transparency, fiscal discipline and the balance between national security and democratic accountability.