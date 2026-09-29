Elephant Feast Sparks Backlash

Conservationist warns the allocation of 25 elephants for Independence feasts risks weakening anti-poaching messaging and Botswana’s global conservation standing.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government’s allocation of 25 elephants for slaughter during Botswana’s Independence celebrations has triggered a conservation backlash, with Elephant Protection Society chairman Oaitse Nawa accusing authorities of undermining the country’s wildlife conservation efforts.

Conservation concern

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette after the announcement by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Nawa said the decision suggested that government was not taking elephant conservation seriously and risked sending the wrong message to communities and poachers.

He argued that slaughtering elephants for celebratory feasting could undermine Botswana’s longstanding conservation reputation and expose the country to negative international publicity.

Poaching fears

Nawa warned that the decision could encourage poaching by creating the impression that killing elephants is acceptable when sanctioned by government.

“This is a reckless decision that needs to be reconsidered. We have been sensitizing government about some of the decisions they take against elephant conservation, but our efforts seem to be falling on deaf ears,” said Nawa.

The ministry has allocated 25 elephants for Independence celebrations across different districts, with the animals expected to form part of the traditional feasting associated with the national celebrations.

Mixed message

Nawa questioned the conservation message government was sending by sanctioning the killing of elephants while simultaneously seeking to protect the country’s wildlife populations.

“What message is the government sending to poachers and international conservationists?” he asked.

Image at stake

He said government decisions carry significant weight in shaping public attitudes towards wildlife, arguing that the authorised slaughter could weaken efforts to discourage illegal killing.

The controversy comes as Botswana continues to position itself internationally as a country committed to wildlife conservation and the protection of its elephant population.

Nawa said the decision could damage Botswana’s international image, particularly among conservation organisations and wildlife stakeholders that have long regarded the country as an important elephant range state.