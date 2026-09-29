Nthaga Switch Saves Zebras

Lebogang Ditsele came off the bench to equalise as Botswana held Tunisia 2-2 and completed an unbeaten North African start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Zebras left North Africa unbeaten after Lebogang Ditsele came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw against Tunisia in their second Group H Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifier on Monday night.

Botswana had also drawn 2-2 with Libya four days earlier and again showed resilience in Rades, twice responding after Tunisia threatened to take control of the contest.

Nthaga Reacts

The decisive moment came early in the second half. Tunisia went 2-1 ahead in the 49th minute after Olebogeng Ramotse’s attempted clearance fell to Hazem Mastouri, who held off Mosha Gaolaolwe before beating goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko for his second goal of the match.

Interim coach Thaloba Nthaga responded by withdrawing Ramotse and introducing Ditsele. The substitute added greater physical presence in midfield and another player capable of driving forward in support of the attack.

The change paid off quickly. Ditsele struck in the 60th minute to bring Botswana level at 2-2 and halt Tunisia’s early second-half momentum.

First-Half Pressure

Botswana had spent long periods without the ball before the interval, with Phoko repeatedly called into action. Gape Mohutsiwa provided the Zebras’ first major attacking threat when he struck the crossbar in the 11th minute, but Tunisia controlled much of the possession that followed.

Against the run of play, Botswana took the lead in the 38th minute. Thero Setsile, Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Tumisang Orebonye combined to pressure Tunisia debutant Mohamed Nasraoui, whose own goal put the Zebras ahead.

Tunisia responded six minutes later when Mastouri headed home to make it 1-1. Phoko was central to Botswana reaching halftime level, making four saves in the opening 45 minutes.

Pressure Absorbed

The first-half statistics reflected Tunisia’s territorial control. The hosts completed 336 passes to Botswana’s 167 and registered 105 passes in the final third, compared with 31 by the Zebras.

Botswana nevertheless stayed in the contest and, after falling behind shortly after the restart, Nthaga’s substitution gave the side renewed aggression and attacking intent. Ditsele’s equaliser rewarded that response.

The result leaves Botswana with two points from two difficult away assignments against Libya and Tunisia. The Zebras scored four goals across the two matches and avoided defeat in both.

Post Views: 286