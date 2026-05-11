Employers Warned Over FMD-Linked Job Cuts

Labour Minister Major General (rtd) Pius Mokgware has warned meat industry employers against using Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) disruptions to unlawfully retrench workers

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Minister of Labour, Major General (rtd) Pius Mokgware, has warned employers in the meat industry against using ongoing Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) restrictions as a cover to unlawfully retrench workers, saying government will take action against any violations of labour laws.

NO RETRENCHMENT APPROVALS GRANTED

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, Mokgware said while there have been reports of job losses in parts of the meat sector due to reduced operations linked to FMD restrictions, the Ministry of Labour has not received or approved any formal retrenchment applications.

He stressed that any dismissals carried out without official approval would be considered illegal.

“The Ministry has not received any applications or granted approval for retrenchments in relation to the current situation,” Mokgware said.

The minister added that employers are legally required to follow established labour procedures before effecting any job cuts, including engaging the Department of Labour and securing clearance.

MISUSE OF FMD DISRUPTIONS

Mokgware cautioned that the disruptions caused by FMD must not be exploited to unfairly dismiss workers, urging employees to report suspected abuses.

He said government will act decisively where employers are found to be violating labour regulations or bypassing due process.

Any retrenchments linked to the outbreak, he noted, must comply fully with labour law and ensure fair treatment of affected workers.

EMPLOYERS URGED TO FOLLOW PROCEDURE

The minister reminded employers that retrenchment processes require prior approval from the Department of Labour, along with proper consultation and negotiated exit packages for workers.

He said failure to comply with these requirements would attract legal consequences.

NEW LABOUR LAW

Mokgware also highlighted that Botswana is preparing to implement the new Employment and Labour Relations Act of 2025 next month, which will introduce more structured retrenchment procedures and strengthen worker protections.

He urged workers to familiarise themselves with their rights under the new law and ensure they are properly represented in workplace negotiations.

FMD DISRUPTIONS HIT

The warning comes as the meat industry continues to feel the impact of FMD-related restrictions, which have disrupted livestock movement and reduced operations in affected areas.

The outbreak, which began in the North East before spreading southwards earlier this year, has forced some businesses to scale down or temporarily suspend operations, raising concerns over employment stability in the sector.