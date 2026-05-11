Govt, Ombudsman Strike Deal on ‘Health Crisis’

The Ministry of Health has finally submitted its response to the Ombudsman’s damning report on Botswana’s failing public health sector, outlining proposed measures to address the entrenched service delivery failures it laid bare

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Ministry of Health has moved to ease tensions with the Office of the Ombudsman by responding to concerns raised over Botswana’s troubled public health system.

In a response to The Gazette, the Ministry, through its spokesperson Dr Christopher Nyanga, said it has since engaged the Ombudsman and outlined corrective steps.

“The Ministry of Health treats the Ombudsman’s report with the utmost seriousness and has favorably received its recommendations. I can confirm that the Ministry has formally responded to the Ombudsman, outlining the remedial measures we intend to implement in light of their findings,” said Nyanga.

MATTERS NOT FULLY ADDRESSED

But the Ombudsman, in an interview, said, “While not all matters have been fully addressed in a timely manner, the Ministry has outlined the remedial measures it intends to implement in light of the findings.”

The Ombudsman had previously flagged critical inefficiencies within the health system, warning of deep-rooted challenges affecting service delivery, including resource constraints, infrastructure gaps, and operational shortcomings.

PUBLIC OUTCRY CONTINUES

While the Ministry’s response suggests progress, it remains to be seen how quickly the proposed measures will be implemented and whether they will translate into tangible improvements on the ground.

Public concern over the state of healthcare remains high, with citizens continuing to highlight persistent problems such as overcrowding, long waiting times, and shortages of essential medical supplies. Pressure continues to mount from the public and civil society organisations, who continue to demand that government urgently prioritise the health sector and move beyond commitments to tangible, on-the-ground improvements as people continue to die for lack of medicine.