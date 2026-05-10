Top BGCSE Star Decries Scrapped Scholarship Award

Top BGCSE/BSSE achiever Desye Molome who scored 7A*s, 2A grades and 2 C grades wants government to reinstate the Top Achievers Programme

GAZETTE REPORTER

The country’s top BGCSE/BSSE performer, Desye Lefika Molome of Ledumang Senior School, has expressed disappointment over the discontinuation of the government’s Top Achievers Programme, describing it as a lost opportunity that once fuelled his academic ambition.

Molome, who hails from Bokaa village, emerged as the nation’s brightest student after securing an impressive 7A*s, 2A grades, and 2C grades in the 2025 final examinations. The position previously guaranteed access to the now-scrapped international scholarship pathway.

The Programme, which was discontinued in 2025, had been designed to send students who obtained six A*s and above to leading international universities. Government cited escalating costs and a shift in education priorities for its removal, arguing that the resources could be redirected to benefit a larger number of learners locally.

SACRIFICES BEHIND ACADEMIC SUCCESS

For Molome, however, the decision has been disheartening. Speaking in an interview, he said the programme had been a key source of motivation throughout his secondary school journey. “It was one of those opportunities that pushed me to go beyond my limits. I can only urge those in authority to consider reinstating it,” he said.

He attributed his academic success to discipline and sacrifice, noting that he deliberately distanced himself from social media to focus on his studies. “I pushed myself harder and knew results would come if I stayed focused,” added Molome, whom peers and teachers describe as a consistent A-grade student throughout his academic journey.

BEC AWARDS NOW MAIN REWARD SYSTEM

Recognition of top-performing students now largely depends on Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) awards. These include cash prizes and iPads, with the top national performer receiving P15,000 handed by the President, second place P10,000 from the Minister, and third place P5,000 from the BEC chairperson—all sponsored by Stanbic Bank. Additional top ten achievers receive only ipads, while other sponsorships such as Debswana and the Ministry support PSLE and Junior Certificate awards with tablets.

GRAND CELEBRATION FOR ACADEMIC STAR

Bokaa village, where Molome was born and raised, is reportedly planning a major celebration in his honour following his outstanding academic achievement.

The village chief, Kgosi Sue Mosinyi, said Molome has emerged as a symbol of academic excellence, whose performance is expected to inspire learners not only in Bokaa but across the wider Kgatleng region.

At Ledumang Senior School, his performance has also sparked renewed pride.

LEDUMANG SCHOOL INTRODUCES P10,000 INTERNAL AWARD

Headteacher George Showa said Molome’s success had “inspired a culture of self-belief among students.” The school has introduced a P10,000 internal award for learners who achieve six A*s or more, funded through sponsorship efforts. “Molome will be the inaugural recipient,” he said.

Molome’s father, Otsile Molome, said the family is proud of his achievement, noting that his son “largely managed his own study approach without interference throughout his academic life.”

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