FMD Threatens BMC’s Financial U-Turn 

BMC’s recent 31% revenue surge is at risk as a Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak threatens Botswana’s livestock sector

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Meat Commission’s (BMC) hard-won financial recovery is now facing the risk of an abrupt reversal following a recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The outbreak has raised alarm within government circles, with Vice President and Minister of Finance, Ndaba Gaolathe, warning that urgent intervention is needed to contain the disease.

REMARKABLE TURNAROUND

BMC, which had recently marked a remarkable turnaround with a 31% increase in revenue, could see its progress stalled if the outbreak is not swiftly managed. Gaolathe noted that the FMD outbreak not only threatens livestock health but could also disrupt meat exports, undermine investor confidence, derail job creation and erode the financial stability that the commission has worked diligently to restore. The government is reportedly under mounting pressure to implement effective control measures to safeguard both the livestock sector and the broader economy.

POSITIVE RESULTS

Presenting the 2026-2027 National Budget Speech, Finance Minister Gaolathe highlighted that the revival of the BMC is yielding positive results. He noted that the state-owned enterprise has cleared P698 million in arrears which had affected relations with local farmers and achieved a 31% increase in revenue, reaching P1.04 billion compared to the previous year.

URGENT ACTION NEEDED

“These developments will generate sustainable jobs, revitalise rural economies, and position BMC as a commercially sustainable, export-oriented enterprise. It is therefore imperative that we resolve the FMD situation urgently, so that we do not lose the hard-earned gains that have the potential to transform our economy,” Gaolathe emphasised.

NEW DEALS UNDER THREAT

The BMC has recently secured beef export agreements with the United Arab Emirates, the Democratic Republic of Congo (valued at US$4 million) and China. The prospective China deal is expected to be finalised through a P1 billion investment from a Chinese firm, marking a significant boost to BMC’s export portfolio and revenue prospects.

However, these gains remain vulnerable to animal health risks, as outbreaks of FMD can trigger the immediate suspension of operations if detected within a 10-kilometre radius of export abattoirs, potentially disrupting production and international market access.