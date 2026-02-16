Masisi Clashes with Namibian Rights Group

Former President, Mokgweetsi Masisi clashed with Namibian activists over the “shoot-to-kill” policy, as the Namibian Lives Matter Movement accused him of justifying killing Namibians

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Namibian Lives Matter Movement (NLMM) has dismissed a recent public lecture by former president Mokgweetsi Masisi as political rhetoric, accusing him of dishonesty and insensitivity toward Namibian concerns.

On Monday, during a University of Namibia public lecture on Namibia–Botswana relations, Masisi denied the existence of Botswana’s controversial “shoot-to-kill” policy, insisting that it had been eradicated when he assumed office. He also argued that, contrary to popular belief, law enforcement officers in Botswana have been killed during anti-poaching operations, not only Namibians.

MOVEMENT LABELS LECTURE A PR EXERCISE

Responding to inquiries from The Botswana Gazette, NLMM chairperson Sinvula Mudabeti described the lecture as a public relations exercise akin to the rhetoric that, in their view, contributed to Masisi’s electoral defeat in Botswana.

“Masisi is known for saying one thing in public and doing the opposite in reality. This is the same PR stunt he has always relied on,” Mudabeti said.

DENIAL UNDERMINES CREDIBILITY

Mudabeti accused Masisi of denying the existence of the “shoot-to-kill” policy despite evidence to the contrary, arguing that such denial undermines his credibility.

“He denies that the shoot-to-kill policy exists when he knows very well that it does,” Mudabeti said. “That alone shows he is dishonest and unreliable.”

CALLS FOR JUSTICE DISMISSED AS “NOISE”

The movement also criticized Masisi’s characterization of Namibian calls for justice as “noise,” describing the remarks as dismissive and disrespectful.

“How can genuine demands for fairness, justice and respect be referred to as noise?” Mudabeti asked. “He went too far.”

INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ON NCHINDO BROTHERS

Mudabeti further described Masisi’s comments on the deaths of the Nchindo brothers as insensitive. Tommy Nchindo, Martin Nchindo, and Wamunyima Nchindo were shot and killed on 5 November 2020 by members of the Botswana Defence Force along the Chobe River while fishing. The trio, accompanied by their Zambian friend Sinvula Munyeme, were reportedly suspected of poaching.

“As a movement, we find his remarks deeply troubling,” Mudabeti said, questioning whether Masisi would have made similar statements if Namibian forces had killed Botswana citizens.

ACCUSATIONS OF JUSTIFYING KILLINGS

He accused Masisi of framing the shootings as payback for the deaths of Botswana law enforcement officers, effectively justifying the killing of unarmed Namibians.

“He is essentially justifying the gunning down of innocent and unarmed Namibians as revenge,” Mudabeti said.

LACK OF RESPECT FOR NAMIBIA

Mudabeti also criticized Masisi for failing to acknowledge Namibia’s contributions to Botswana’s development, while highlighting Botswana’s role.

“We are happy that Masisi is no longer the president of Botswana,” Mudabeti said. “His views are now merely personal opinions and do not reflect the position of the Botswana government, and we will treat them as conjecture.”

Post Views: 532