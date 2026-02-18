TIME FOR PAY CUTS

With Botswana’s fiscal pressures mounting, former minister Kagiso Mmusi is calling for sweeping salary cuts across government, arguing that austerity can no longer be avoided and that leadership must take the lead in restoring discipline to public finances

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former Cabinet Minister and Gabane–Mmankgodi Member of Parliament, Kagiso Mmusi, has challenged the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to demonstrate genuine commitment to austerity by slashing salaries of top public officials amid mounting economic and fiscal pressures.

Economists have painted a stark and worrying picture of Botswana’s economic outlook, highlighting deepening uncertainty and mounting risks. Yet, despite publicly acknowledging these harsh realities, the government, they say, appears to be carrying on as if business is normal, raising concerns about its urgency and responsiveness to the country’s financial challenges.

Speaking during the 2026/27 national budget debate, Mmusi unveiled what he described as bold and necessary measures to rein in government expenditure and restore fiscal discipline.

Under his proposal, the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, Cabinet ministers and judges would take a 20 percent salary cut. Members of Parliament and members of the Ntlo ya Dikgosi would see their salaries reduced by 15 percent. He further called for the immediate cancellation of constituency allowances for both the Speaker and the President.

TERMINATE SPECIALLY ELECTED MPS

Mmusi also proposed the termination of specially elected Members of Parliament and specially nominated councillors by April 2026, arguing that the move would significantly reduce recurrent expenditure.

For the public service, he suggested a 15 percent salary cut for officers on the F0, F1 and F2 salary scales and a 10 percent reduction for those on the E scale. He further recommended scrapping scarce skills and commuted allowances for employees on E scale and above.

PARASTATALS

Turning to parastatals, Mmusi proposed a 30 percent salary reduction for chief executive officers and executive management, alongside a 50 percent cut in all board sitting allowances.

He argued that leadership must lead by example, insisting that difficult economic times require equally difficult but decisive measures to align government spending with Botswana’s current economic realities.

NDP 12 FANTASY

In its latest Economic Review for the fourth quarter of 2025, Econsult economic firm has warned the draft NDP12 Public Investment Plan (PIP), which spans five years from 2025/26 to 2029/30, exposes deep flaws in the government’s budgeting approach and unrealistic political expectations.

Government’s proposed P378 billion development budget therein has been described as “a fantasy,” with economists warning that the figures are neither implementable nor financeable under current fiscal conditions.