Babitseng Salutes Orange’s Football Legacy

BFA president says sustained corporate commitment has transformed football structures, expanded opportunity and touched communities across Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

The impact that Orange Botswana has had on the lives of Batswana “cannot be overstated,” according to Tariq Babitseng, who has credited the company’s long-term support for helping to reshape the country’s football ecosystem.

Speaking after the recent launch of the Orange FA Cup, Babitseng said the partnership exemplifies a rare depth of commitment from a profit-driven business. “What the company continues to do is not easy,” he said, “yet Orange has consistently demonstrated a genuine commitment to the development of football and communities across the country.”

Babitseng added that the Botswana Football Association had seen tangible returns from sustained investment. “We commend the Orange team and request that our sincere appreciation be conveyed to the powers that be,” he said.

Results Matter

For Babitseng, recent national achievements underscore the value of continuity. Botswana’s qualification for WAFCON and AFCON, he said, “did not happen by chance.” Instead, they were the outcome of strategic partnerships that strengthened football structures, improved competitiveness and widened pathways for players from grassroots to elite levels.

“This partnership has created opportunities at every level,” Babitseng said, urging other corporates to follow Orange’s example. “We therefore call upon other organisations to come on board and support football development in a similar manner.”

National Reach

Since its inception in 2019, the Orange FA Cup has expanded into a truly national competition, reaching every corner of Botswana and offering exposure and hope to clubs and players from all regions. The tournament’s nationwide knockout format brings lower-division sides face to face with top-flight teams, providing rare visibility and a bridge to professional football.

Several players who featured in the competition have since earned national team call-ups, reinforcing the Cup’s role as a talent pipeline. Babitseng said the BFA was “extremely pleased with the depth, consistency and national impact” of the partnership.

Corporate View

Orange Botswana’s chief executive officer, Néné Maïga, said the company’s continued involvement reflected a deliberate focus on long-term national impact. “As the number one telecommunications company in Botswana, we believe leadership comes with responsibility,” she said. “It is important to continue investing in platforms that develop talent, uplift communities and create opportunity.”

She added that the Orange FA Cup extended beyond sport. “It is about social mobility, youth development and strengthening communities through football,” Maïga said.

Season Ahead

Looking ahead, Orange Botswana and the BFA are targeting increased fan engagement, expanded community activations and wider national visibility. Digital interaction through the Orange Max it App, alongside online ticketing and improved matchday security, is expected to enhance the fan experience.

On the field, reigning champions Jwaneng Galaxy FC will defend their title as 48 teams contest 47 matches nationwide, promising another season of competitive, inclusive football.