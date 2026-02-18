Kazungula Marathon Stakes National Claim

From logistics reform to tourism impact, Botswana’s flagship bridge run positions itself as a national economic and sporting asset ahead of its 2026 edition

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The benefits of hosting a major marathon extend well beyond the finish line, and the numbers, according to organisers, speak for themselves. The FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon, slated for Saturday, February 28, 2026, has grown into a significant contributor to local tourism and business activity in northern Botswana.

“The marathon’s economic impact is massive,” said Orbet Morgan, founder of Kazungula Bridge Run Pty Ltd, during a recent press briefing. “The numbers are there, and they do not lie.”

Held in the Chobe region, the event continues to attract a strong mix of local runners and international athletes, particularly in the full marathon and half-marathon categories.

Operational Reset

Organisers say lessons from previous editions have driven a major overhaul in planning and execution. A dedicated marketing agency has been brought on board to streamline delivery timelines and communications.

“For the first time, our merchandise has been delivered well ahead of the event,” Morgan said. “We have also identified a registration company in South Africa that has already provided a full database—registrations, T-shirt sizes, everything. This addresses a crisis we have faced in the past.”

Corporate teams that have registered for the race are expected to begin receiving their race packs this week, well ahead of race day.

Course Evolution

This year introduces adjusted race distances, replacing the traditional 5km and 10km races with 8km and 15km courses. The change, organisers say, ensures that every participant runs across the iconic Kazungula Bridge, the marathon’s defining landmark.

“We realised that once we made the change, registrations for the 8km surged,” Morgan noted.

The full programme now includes races over 42.2km, 21.1km, 15km, and 8km, alongside enhanced race-day logistics and post-race activities, including a silent disco boat cruise.

National Focus

With wildlife management, safety planning, and stakeholder coordination underway, Morgan stressed that the marathon’s purpose extends beyond branding.

“It’s no longer about me,” he said. “It’s not about FNB or us as organisers. It’s about what we can do for our country.”