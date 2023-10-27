FNBB Foundation Transforms Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital Experience with Handover of Joni Joni Play Centre

PHENYO MOLEFE

On Monday 23 October 2023, FNB Foundation celebrated a momentous occasion when it formally handed over the Joni Joni Play Centre to Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital, marking a significant milestone in its enduring dedication to the health and well-being of children in Botswana.

Valued at P665,200.00, the project, brought a vision to reality.

The centre is named in memory of an extraordinary leader and statesman, the late Sir Ketumile Quett Joni Masire, who was Botswana’s second president.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the CEO of First National Bank Botswana, Steven Bogatsu, stated: “It’s our collective experience that hospitals, by nature, are not places that invoke warm memories. FNB Foundation is here to change that narrative, to bring a ray of hope and positivity into the lives of those who need it the most.”

The newly inaugurated play area, situated within the hospital’s paediatric ward, is a testament to the remarkable vision and generosity of FNBB. Through FNB Foundation, this dream has now become a tangible reality and a cause for celebration and gratitude throughout the community.

Said the Minister of Health, Dr Edwin Dikoloti: “This initiative was designed with a clear mission in mind, which is to provide a safe, fun, and nurturing environment for our little ones to heal, recover, and simply be children. It’s a home away from home.”

This innovative and vibrant space is poised to deliver more than just entertainment. It is designed to offer solace, healing, and joy to young patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The thoughtful gift of FNB Foundation will undoubtedly brighten up the hospital experience for these children, making their stay more comfortable.