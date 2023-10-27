Endless Leadership Chaos Forces BNF Women’s League President Out 

Dr Bonang Nkoane says she does not want to waste any more of her precious time

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The president of Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) has resigned from both her position and the party because of “endless chaos within the BNF leadership”.

Nkoane was elected president of BNFWL in March last year.

In her letter of resignation, she states that she does not wish to waste any more of her precious time and that she wants to refocus her resources and her energy on her children.

“I wish to step down as BNF Women’s League President and resign from the BNF,” she wrote. “There seems to be endless chaos within the BNF leadership and the centre certainty fails to hold.

Her children and her career

“Therefore, I do not wish to waste any more of my precious time. I wish to refocus my resources and energy on my children and my professional career.”

Nkoane’s resignation comes within a few months after the president of Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL), Resego Kgosidintsi also resigned from the position, citing personal circumstances.

Efforts to talk to BNF spokesman, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, proved futile at the time of going to press because he did not respond to Gazette enquiries or take calls from the newspaper.