Gaborone declared safest among other Southern African cities

Crime rate in Gaborone stands at 54 percent

MPHO MATSHEDISO

Gaborone ranked the lowest in this years crime rate index for Southern Africa, compared to neighbors South Africa and Namibia whose cities have the most crime rate with the former standing at 82 percent.

With Gaborone’s crime rate standing at 54 percent, Assistant Commissioner and Public Relations officer at Botswana Police Service (BPS) Dipheko Motube said, “Our police service always gets accolades even in Africa and strategies such as neighborhood watch which is proactive policing, stop and search have propelled us to the top .” He urged the public to continue with supporting them in their efforts to keep our communities safe.

Minister of Defense and Justice, Kagiso Mmusi said that the police force has built open communication lines for guidance and this has made them one of the best police forces in

Southern Africa. “Although criminals will always have ways of committing crimes, our members of the force continue to work tirelessly in fighting crime, we have empowered

women in our forces as well.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of the BPS responsible for Operations, Kenny Kapinga said crime rates in Gaborone have gone down because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as from movement restrictions imposed through the curfew.