Gare Wants Comprehensive BDP Audit

One of only a few Domkrag candidates who made it to Parliament in the 30 October poll last year, Karabo Gare holds that a full grasp of the state of affairs in the Botswana Democratic Party is of the essence if the party should adopt appropriate reforms



GAZETTE REPORTER

With tensions rising in the lead-up to the elective congress of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), chairmanship contender Karabo Gare is pushing for a sweeping internal audit of the party.

Gare – who is one of the few BDP candidates who won the 30 October poll – is calling for a critical review of the party’s management, finances, and communication systems to restore efficiency and accountability.

Optimistic

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette in an interview this week, Gare said a clear understanding of the current state of affairs in the BDP is essential to guide the necessary reforms.

“Performance of the BDP in the 2024 general elections was a disaster,” he noted. “A lot needs to be done to turn around the fortunes of a party that now holds only four parliamentary seats.”

But despite the unprecedented setback, Gare is optimistic that the BDP will regain power in 2029. However, he emphasised that this will require deliberate effort and strategic decision-making.

Comeback strategy

“We must select candidates based on merit and expertise rather than personal connections,” he said. “Winning back key constituencies like Maun will be crucial to our comeback strategy.”

He identified the delayed primary elections of the BDP, known as Bulela di Tswe, as a key factor in the party’s 2024 defeat.

The party held its primaries across 61 constituencies just two months before the general elections and was roundly criticised for this by members and observers as a sign of poor preparedness.

Troubled primaries

The primaries were also marred by controversy and protests, particularly in the Good Hope/Mmathethe constituency where cabinet ministers, Dr Edwin Dikoloti and Peggy Serame, faced off.

Dikoloti emerged victorious but Serame protested the outcome. The central committee ordered a re-run and later recalled Dikoloti, who ultimately ran as an independent under the popular “Wena Beula” slogan.

Looking ahead, Gare believes that for the BDP to avoid similar chaos, Bulela di Tswe will have to be conducted in a timely, transparent and organised manner.

“Internal divisions and dissatisfaction caused by disorganised primaries seriously undermine our chances of winning elections, which was the case in 2024,” he said.