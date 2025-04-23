Police, Families In The Dark About Probe Into Moria Bus Crash

A year after 45 pilgrims from Botswana perished in a horrific bus crash on their way to Moria, both the Botswana Police Service and St Engenas ZCC have received no word from South African authorities about the status or findings of investigations into the accident. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) and the St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) are yet to receive updates from South African authorities on the outcome of investigations into the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 45 Batswana pilgrims who were en route to Moria on 28 March last year, both institutions have said.

The horrific crash occurred during the Easter weekend when a bus transporting members of the church from Molepolole in Botswana to Moria in South Africa’s Limpopo Province plunged 50 metres down from the treacherous R518 Mmamatlakala Pass.

Both the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Interpol were subsequently said to be involved in an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Standard procedure

However, more than a year later, police in Botswana say they have received no update from their South Africa counterparts.

“Unfortunately, we have not heard from our South African counterparts since then and so cannot give any details,” said BPS spokesman, Near Bagali, in an interview this week.

Bagali noted that it is standard procedure for an investigation to be opened following such incidents, especially those with international implications. However, the lack of communication has left authorities in Botswana in a difficult position.

No official briefing

The silence is particularly frustrating for the St Engenas Zion Christian Church. Minister and Head of Generale – Botswana, Oreeditse Molebatsi, said the church has received no official briefing from either police service.

“We are also in the dark as to what really happened but our understanding was that the Botswana Police Service was working hand in hand with their South African counterparts,” Molebatsi told this publication.

The Secretary of the Molepolole branch of the church, Phillip Sebifo, echoed similar sentiments, saying the families of the victims are still waiting for answers.

Limpopo’s deadliest

“It is important for closure,” he said. “But to this day, we have not been told what transpired. People lost their loved ones and deserve to know how.”

Initial reports indicated that the bus driver may have missed a turn-off that would have directed the pilgrims onto the N11 road after exiting Botswana at Martin’s Drift and entering South Africa through the Groblersbrug border post.

Instead, the vehicle ended up on the notoriously dangerous R518 Mmamatlakala Pass. The route is described as one of Limpopo’s deadliest, with 26 treacherous corners, including a 160-degree hairpin bend and a long bridge at its apex.

Cement and steel barriers

The bus reportedly crashed through cement and steel barriers before plunging into the gorge below.

The Commissioner of Police, Dinah Marathe, had initially assured the public that BPS was working closely with its South African counterparts to identify the victims and investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Of the 46 people on board, only an 8-year-old girl survived. Lauryn Siako was reportedly thrown out of the bus before it fell off the bridge and plummeted down the gorge.

“Briefing the nation on their recent pilgrimage to Moria, Sebifo stated: “By His grace, all went well.”

Efforts to contact South African authorities did not bear any fruit.

