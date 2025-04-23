Pay P4K Living Wage- Ramogapi to Contracted Companies

Minister Onneetse Ramogapi has described his directive as setting an example of the kind of dignity that workers deserve for their contribution

GAZETTE REPORTER

Companies undertaking projects under the Ministry of Water and Human Settlement have been instructed to pay their employees a living wage of P4,000 per month.

Officiating at the launch of the Bonno Target 3000 Housing Project in Kgale on Tuesday, Minister Onneetse Ramogapi said the directive will take immediate effect.

He described it as a bold step and a clear commitment to ensuring that companies honour the P4,000 living wage determined by the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) as an election pledge. “This is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Legislation

“While we await comprehensive legislation that will compel all companies in Botswana to pay a fair living wage, our ministry is setting the example by taking action now. Workers deserve dignity and a wage that reflects the value of their contribution.”

Although the P4,000 living wage was a key undertaking in the UDC election manifesto, the party has come under fire for delays in its implementation.

In response, the UDC has maintained that national consultations are ongoing to determine the most practical and effective approach to rolling out the policy.

Labour ministry

The Minister of Labour, Pius Mokgware, has welcomed the initiative, saying it sets a progressive tone for labour reform in Botswana. “This is a commendable move,” he said in an interview.

“However, beyond the announcement, we need to ensure there are robust systems in place to monitor compliance and prevent exploitation. Implementation is everything.”

Mokgware emphasised that the living wage policy must not be merely symbolic but must become a practical and enforceable standard across all industries supported by solid legislation.

100K affordable homes

“It is important that policies like this are integrated into a comprehensive legal framework that protects the rights of workers nationwide.”

The Target 3000 initiative aims to deliver 3,000 homes in its first phase and is part of Botswana’s broader goal of providing 100,000 affordable homes over the next five years.

The project is expected to create employment and ensure that the jobs provided offer meaningful and dignified livelihoods for workers and their families.