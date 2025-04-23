Boko Unveils Bonno Target 3000 Housing Project

Ensuring wealth transfer and giving citizens access to real property are the driving forces behind the new government’s most ambitious citizen empowerment plan yet

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Bonno Target 3000 Housing Development Project is officially underway following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kgale View in Gaborone yesterday (Tuesday).

The 3000 houses form part of a housing programme that will eventually see the government building 100 000 housing units across Botswana over a five-year period.

Income brackets

The project is set to be categorised under different affordability schemes according to citizens’ income brackets.

As part of an inclusivity approach, the government will set up different schemes in the housing project to involve self-employed citizens and vulnerable members of the community.

The project will also include a rent-to-buy housing scheme as announced by President Duma Boko in his maiden State of the Nation Address in November last year.

Wealth transfer

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the President stated that the project is aimed at ensuring that citizens have access to owning real property.

Boko described the housing programme as the most ambitious undertaking of wealth transfer in the country’s history as far as citizen empowerment is concerned.

“This country is going to look and feel spectacularly different within the next three years,” the President asserted. “We want to afford every citizen not just shelter but an opportunity to own real property.

First 3000 houses

“This is not just a project to build houses in the short-term; it is the beginning of one of the most ambitious projects of wealth transfer ever undertaken in this country.

“At the end of this project, at least 100 000 individuals and/or households must have or be in the process of working towards the acquisition of title to real property.”

The President set a timeline of up to two years for completion of the first 3000 houses.

Deep sense of pride

“We are here today with a deep sense of pride and responsibility to launch this project; this segment of a larger and unfolding narrative of 100 000 houses,” he said.

“We begin with the first 3000 that we are going to deliver in 24 months maximum.”