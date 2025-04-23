Maraamele and Morris Win the No. 1 Art Award

Two visual artists notable for their originality, cultural impact, and dedication to community upliftment attracted the attention and prizes of this year’s The No.1 Art Award

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Held at The Space Botswana in partnership with Sir Alexander McCall Smith in Maun recently, the second edition of The No.1 Art Award honoured two standout visual artists for their originality, cultural impact, and dedication to community upliftment.

Qaeqaho Moses Maraamele, a printmaker from D’kar in the Ghanzi District, and Maun-based muralist Robinson “Jah Works” Morris, were awarded over P3,000 each in prize money and national recognition for their outstanding work.

In addition to members of the creative team behind The No.1 Ladies Detective – The Musical, the event brought together creatives, art connoisseurs and international collaborators to honour visual storytelling rooted in authenticity.

Moses of the Kalahari

Born in 1973 and raised within a San community, Maraamele – who is affectionately known as Q Moses – draws from the ancestral rhythms of the Kalahari Desert.

His linocut prints and oil paintings are intimate reflections of San traditions: from hunting and rituals to animals that inhabit his world. His work is both art and archive, bridging past and present.

“My focus and interest are in keeping my culture alive so that young people can learn about our San traditions,” he said. “This also helps to educate the world about our indigenous practices.”

Jah Works on people’s walls

As for Morris, who is better known as Jah Works, the artist whose murals bring colour and life to Maun’s schools, bus stops, and lodges is self-taught. From childhood sketches to large-scale public art, he has turned his passion into a profession that feeds both his family and the community spirit.

Inspired by “Tiro tsa Sedimo” (Works of God), the works of Jah Works are rooted in Ngami heritage and spiritual energy. With a brush in one hand and vision in the other, he paints with purpose – turning everyday spaces into moments of joy and cultural pride.

A vision for the future of art

Curator and founder of The Space Botswana, Atang L.S. Arnold, highlighted the award’s mission to build sustainable art ecosystems in an interview.

“The winning artists were chosen for the depth of their message, originality and positive community impact,” she said. “We plan to expand our reach, establish residencies and build platforms for artists to thrive.”

Reflecting on her experience working alongside Sir Alexander McCall Smith and Mats Wanger, Arnold said it has been an incredible journey. “McCall Smith’s support continues to help us elevate Botswana’s art scene to a global stage,” she noted.

Powerful symbol

“One of the key lessons from this edition is the importance of mentorship, structure and consistency in building artist careers.

“As we advance, we plan to establish more residency opportunities, expand our award reach to regional talent, and create sustainable platforms for artists to express themselves.

“As The Space Botswana continues to grow as a hub for creativity, community and culture, the No.1 Art Award remains a powerful symbol of belief in the arts as a catalyst for change, dialogue and hope.”

The gallery is also set to showcase select artists, including past winners, at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair in Johannesburg, South Africa in from 23 to 25 May under the Botswana Focus.