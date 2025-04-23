HATAB Conference: 40 Years of Tourism Impact

President Duma Boko to open prestigious gathering in Maun where stakeholders will reflect on the future of tourism in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

In what is set to be a landmark moment for Botswana’s tourism and leisure sector, the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) will use this year’s annual conference as a high-level affair to mark its 40th anniversary on 24 and 25 April in Maun.

The theme, “Botswana Tourism: What are the Conditions for Growth?,” poses a question to provoke considered answers and will be officially opened by President Duma Boko, who is given to reflection even as he speaks.

The Minister of the Environment and Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, will deliver the keynote address to what is now regarded as one of the most important fixtures on Botswana’s corporate calendar.

Industry titans

The HATAB conference is expected to attract around 250 key stakeholders, including leaders in the private and public sectors, NGOs, international affiliates and tourism partners.

The two-day event is also aimed at sparking critical dialogue around pressing issues and innovations in the tourism landscape as well as opportunities shaping the sector.

Since its inception in 1985, the HATAB Conference has played a pivotal role in championing Botswana’s tourism potential, developing local capacity, and shaping industry policy.

Dynamic agenda

This year’s milestone celebration will reflect on the organisation’s achievements while also charting a new path for sustainable tourism growth.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic mix of knowledge sharing, exchange of ideas, and much celebration including:

Keynote Sessions by renowned industry experts and entrepreneurs, offering insights into global trends and local strategies necessary to elevate Botswana’s tourism sector.

Interactive Workshops focusing on new technologies, economic realities and community-based tourism solutions.

Robust Networking opportunities for meaningful engagement with decision-makers, investors and collaborators.

Exclusive Anniversary Celebrations recognising four decades of industry excellence and honouring individuals and organisations that have shaped the nation’s tourism story.

Roundtable

The conference will tackle a variety of pressing topics such as Botswana’s Emerging Economic Reality: Whither Tourism, Sectoral Performance – Recent trends and near-term prospects, Diversifying the Botswana Tourism Product and maximising linkages; Tourism Statistics and Tourism in the System of National Accounts.

Botswana’s Tourism Development Strategy: Has it served us well? Roundtable Discussion: Facilitating Investment in Tourism, Sustainability and Community Participation and digital technologies and tourism development.

These sessions aim to provide stakeholders with tools to respond to changing market conditions while ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth for the industry.

A legacy of policy impact

Over the years, the HATAB Conference has not only inspired dialogue but has also influenced national tourism policy, introducing innovative reforms and sustainable solutions to longstanding business challenges.

This year’s resolutions are expected to continue this legacy, ensuring that Botswana remains competitive in the global tourism arena.