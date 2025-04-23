De Beers Unveils Talent Unearthed Film Series

The short film series highlights how natural diamonds can fuel dreams, uplift communities and create lasting impact in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

De Beers Group has unveiled a short film series titled Talent Unearthed, which explores the transformative impact of natural diamonds and showcases Botswana’s rising athletic stars. The series focuses on how diamond revenue has supported the country’s development and contributed to nurturing sports talent.

Athletes shaped by diamond investment

The series tells the stories of four Batswana athletes whose achievements have been made possible through access to resources funded by diamond-generated income. De Beers Group’s partnership with Botswana since the late 1960s has enabled significant reinvestment in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth development.

Diamonds now account for about one-third of Botswana’s fiscal revenue and roughly a quarter of its GDP. Over the years, careful management of this income has helped create opportunities for young athletes through community programmes and infrastructure development.

From Kanye to Olympic glory

Leading the series is De Beers Global Ambassador Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s first Olympic gold medallist. His story, dedicated to his late mother, captures his rise from the village of Kanye to international athletic success. Tebogo’s journey reflects how community support, personal discipline, and national investment in talent development can change lives.

The second episode features tennis siblings Naledi and Ntungamili Raguin. Their story highlights the importance of family and perseverance, bolstered by the country’s sports infrastructure and commitment to youth advancement.

First female pro golfer featured

The final episode profiles golfer Ouname Mhotsha, Botswana’s first female professional golfer. Her journey illustrates the impact of sport-focused initiatives that promote inclusion and open pathways for underrepresented talent.

“For over 55 years, the partnership between the Government of Botswana and De Beers Group has created wealth for economic development and supported opportunities in education and sports, in turn cultivating talents like all the remarkable athletes featured on Talent Unearthed,” said Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands.

Support for broader socioeconomic goals

Talent Unearthed follows recent agreements between De Beers and the Government of Botswana that include the Diamonds for Development Fund. This initiative aims to promote economic diversification and community empowerment. It forms part of De Beers’ broader Building Forever sustainability framework, which focuses on long-term, inclusive development.

The series, created in partnership with Fortune Media Group, will launch on 22 April 2025.