BOSJE Brings Back International Jazz Day

The Grow to Black Collective, the Kingdom Arts Band, the BOSJE Big Band, DJ Jembe Soul, and the ever-electrifying WDP will be among an eclectic roster of talent that will join the legendary Socca Moruakgomo to commemorate this year’s International Jazz Day at Botswana Craft on 30 April

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The rhythm of jazz will once again pulsate through the heart of Gaborone from Botswana Craft when Botswana Society for Jazz Education (BOSJE) celebrates International Jazz Day 2025.

Championed by UNESCO, this global celebration is a powerful reminder of the ability of music to unify, educate, and uplift.

The commemoration in Gabs promises a soul-stirring night featuring Botswana’s crème de la crème of jazz musos led by the legendary Socca Moruakgomo, whose velvety vocals and sound have defined Botswana’s jazz identity.

Consonance

He’ll be joined by an eclectic roster of talent, including the Grow to Black Collective, the Kingdom Arts Band, the BOSJE Big Band, DJ Jembe Soul, and the ever-electrifying WDP.

It is a night in which the saxophone will sing, the bass groove and the drums do what drums do best – set the rhythm and keep the cadence of the concert in consonance with a nation celebrating its musical roots.

For BOSJE, International Jazz Day is not just about applause under the spotlight but is also about amplifying access and opportunity. The nonprofit is deeply rooted in jazz education, offering free instrument training workshops and mentorship programmes open to people.

Pop-up shows

In addition to musical skills, the hands-on sessions show young people and aspiring musicians a path to professional development and economic empowerment.

BOSJE also hosts pop-up showcases throughout the year, giving emerging artists a ready-made stage – replete with sound and venue fully covered – an opportunity to share their craft and gain vital exposure.

Founder and Director of BOSJE, Akhutleleng Kekwaletswe, told Time Out: “International Jazz Day is more than just a celebration of music; it is a movement that fosters cultural exchange, creativity and learning.

Broader vision

“Through jazz education, we are opening doors for young people in Botswana to develop their talents, gain confidence, and even create opportunities for themselves in the creative economy.”

Her words reflect BOSJE’s broader vision to not only preserve the art of jazz but to ensure that it plays an active role in shaping Botswana’s creative and cultural industries.

Jazz lovers, aspiring artists and the plain curious alike are invited to join in this celebration. Tickets are available for P250 single and P400 double at Botswana Craft and selected outlets.

Post Views: 133