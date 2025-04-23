Loretta Mekgwe Colours Outside the Lines 

A book recently launched by the artist behind The Art Lab, The Art Lab Adult Colouring Conversations, is being snapped up so fast that it is nearly sold out. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

Multi-disciplinary artist and founder of The Art Lab, Loretta Mekgwe, has added an innovative feather to her creative cap with the release of The Art Lab Adult Colouring Conversations.

The homely adult colouring book has been described as soulful, bold in intent and tender in delivery. The book is more than a colouring activity but is also a reclamation of cultural space, an invitation to introspect and a vibrant tool of wellness.

Mekgwe’s journey into the world of adult colouring books was sparked by a glaring absence: “I couldn’t find a single colouring book by a Motswana artist that reflected our essence, our symbols or our stories,” she said in an interview.

At once familiar and unexplored

That silence gave way to musings that led to creation of an experience deeply rooted in Botswana’s identity, for The Art Lab Colouring Conversations feels like something at once familiar and unexplored.

The book made its debut at Rhapsody’s Phakalane in March and has since been welcomed into both professional and community spaces.

A session hosted with Orange Botswana for the International Women’s Month revealed just how adaptable the concept is, leading Mekgwe to develop bespoke colouring pages for organisations that use colouring as a transformative wellness tool.

“A beautiful exhalation”

At its heart, The Art Lab Colouring Conversations is an ode to stillness and creativity. The author has described the act of colouring as “a beautiful exhalation” – a meditative experience that reconnects adults with the inner artist in them.

Each page is designed to provide room space for emotion and reflection: “It should feel like being held by the page comforting – freeing, and a little introspective,” she said.

From Kwena totems to traditional hairstyles and blossoming flora, every element within the pages tells a story. The designs are intentional, rich with cultural motifs and soft with celebration.

“A big theme is belonging,” said Mekgwe. “Whether through abstract feminine figures or landscape-inspired shapes, I wanted people to recognise themselves within the lines.”

Soul and symbolism

Beyond Botswana, the book quietly celebrates African creativity, its fluidity, rhythm and resilience. It is a colouring experience wrapped in soul and symbolism. With just four copies left, it is clear that the book has struck a chord.

“I’ve seen people colour solo with tea or wine at their side, some use it as a brunch activity, and others have even framed their favorite pages,” Mekgwe noted. “That tells me people are using it as both a tool and a treasure.”

But this is only the beginning. The Art Lab Colouring Conversations is the first in a growing series. The next instalment launch in May will be more rooted in Botswana’s regional landscapes, daily life and folklore.

Personal and profoundly local

It will include reflective prompts, offering a narrative colouring experience that is both personal and profoundly local.

As Mekgwe colours a new chapter in Botswana’s creative landscape, her vision is clear. “I want this to be a communal creative movement where colouring becomes a way to connect, reflect and celebrate who we are,” she said.