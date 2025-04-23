Chokoma Dreams Big with One-Man Show

Award-winning artist has launched the Chokoma Toro Music Festival in celebration of Afro culture and mother tongue melodies

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Widely known by his stage name of Chokoma, Katlholo Hiri, is set to light up the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng on 3 May with his highly-anticipated one-man show, Chokoma Toro Music Festival.

The artist – who has become a household name for his unique blend of Afro culture and Kgalagadi rhythms – says the event is both a personal milestone and a cultural celebration.

Having recently won Best Male Artist at the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards, Chokoma says the festival is a celebration of this milestone and a way to honour his roots and demonstrate that artists can thrive while singing in their mother tongue.

Singing in SheKgalagari

“In Botswana, we don’t have music festivals that celebrate our own styles and melodies,” he said in an interview. “This is my contribution to changing that.”

Delivered in SheKgalagari, Chokoma’s music is proving that melody transcends language. His single, Mother Tongue, has been met with overwhelming praise, echoing the power of cultural pride wrapped in infectious beats.

He is very aware of this. “If you don’t know Chokoma, this is the perfect time to experience me and my journey of growing Kgalagadi music and language,” he said.

Modern and ancestral

Positioning himself as a pioneer of the Afro culture genre, Chokoma blends guitars, spiritual tones, and rich local narratives to produce a sound that is both modern and ancestral.

“My music has a tempo that’s not too slow or too fast,” he explained. “It caters for everyone, young and old.”

The festival will feature an impressive lineup of celebrated local artists, including Charma Gal who helped nurture Chokoma’s career, the legendary Dr Vom who motivated him to stay the course, and his close friend Han C.

More artists

Other artists expected to grace the stage include Juu Matere and Lioness Ratang.

More than a concert, Chokoma Toro Music Festival is set to unveil new music from Chokoma himself, including a brand-new EP that captures his latest musical direction.

Chokoma hopes to make the festival an annual tradition and a platform to uplift upcoming artists, particularly those from rural communities.

Rural areas

“I especially want to give those in the rural areas a chance to showcase their talent,” he said, affirming his mission to use success as a bridge for others.

Tickets for the event are priced at P150 and P200 at the gate