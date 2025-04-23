Botswana Women Break New Ground at Bowls South Africa Open

The presence of Botswana at this Open not only affirms its growing place on the international lawn bowls stage, but also deepens regional cooperation



TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Two women’s teams from Botswana are set to participate for the first time at the Bowls South Africa Open — a globally recognized, World Bowls Series-sanctioned event that counts toward official world rankings. The tournament, scheduled for May 3–11 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa serve not only as a litmus test for Botswana’s competitiveness but also as a gateway to international recognition.

Global connection

The 2024 introduction of the World Bowls Series (WBS) by the sport’s international governing body, World Bowls, marked a turning point in competitive lawn bowls. The WBS calendar links sanctioned events worldwide to an official global ranking system. Of the numerous tournaments, only two are hosted on African soil: the biennial African States Tournament (AST) and the annual Bowls South Africa Open.

With this framework in mind, South Africa extended invitations to regional neighbors — Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — a move that aligns with World Bowls’ strategy for developing the sport on the continent.

“South Africa saw it fit to invite members of the Confederation of African Bowls to participate in the Open Championships, which builds the profile of the sport while helping emerging nations develop,” said Marea Modutlwa, vice president of the Botswana Bowling Association, in a telephone interview.

Ranking opportunity

Botswana is no stranger to the WBS stage. The country hosted the 2025 African States Tournament earlier this year — the first African nation to do so — but that event only allowed participation by ten national team members. The Bowls South Africa Open, on the other hand, is an inclusive platform.

“This is the first time Botswana will be represented at a world-ranking open event that is not limited to the national team,” Modutlwa said. “It allows more of our bowlers to gain exposure and ranking points.”

While Botswana currently lacks players in the global top 100, three members of the silver medal-winning Triples team at the AST — Boikhutso Mooketsi (#213), Mpopi Pelemo (#215), and Chinky Sinombe (#216) — will take part in this historic campaign.

Development pathway

The presence of Botswana at this Open not only affirms its growing place on the international lawn bowls stage, but also deepens regional cooperation. According to Modutlwa, the Botswana Bowling Association has established a “buddy system” with South Africa to enhance local development.

“We are reinforcing our strategic partnerships and bilateral relationship with South Africa,” she said. “They are more established and have been offering regional support.”

The tournament also presents a chance for Botswana’s athletes to benchmark themselves against some of the best in the sport. South African standouts like Esme Kruger (#8), Anneke Scheepers (#15), Marizelle Rousseau (#21), and Thabelo Muvhango (#22) are expected to compete.

Self-initiated effort

Unlike national team outings, this event is not funded by the Botswana National Olympic Committee or the sports ministry. The eight participating athletes — drawn from clubs in Gaborone, Orapa, and Francistown — are self-funding their trip.

“This is a self-development activity,” Modutlwa emphasized. “But it’s also an important investment in the future of Botswana lawn bowls.”

For these players, the stakes extend beyond medals — it’s about planting the seeds for global presence.