‘Tebogo’s Laureus Nomination a Win’-BAA

Though Letsile Tebogo did not walk away with the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, his nomination alone is being hailed as a historic achievement for Botswana sport.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Vice President Administration, Oabona Theetso, emphasized the magnitude of Tebogo’s recognition on the global stage.

“Being nominated is an achievement,” Theetso said. “How many people could have been nominated for the position? That he made it to the last list is enough, and he deserves to be applauded for that. His name will always be remembered.”

Tebogo, 21, was among a short list of elite athletes considered for the award, which was ultimately won by 17-year-old Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal. The nomination marked another milestone in what has been a season of accolades and historic firsts for Tebogo.

Paris glory

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Tebogo captured Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal by winning the men’s 200-meter final in a blistering African record time of 19.46 seconds. He followed that up by anchoring Botswana to a silver medal in the men’s 4×400-meter relay with an African record of 2:54.53. His split of 43.04 seconds ranks among the fastest in history.

Earlier in the Games, Tebogo had also set a national record of 9.86 seconds in the 100-meter final, finishing sixth.

His Olympic heroics were so impactful that the government declared a national holiday in his honor.

Domestic sweep

Tebogo’s list of achievements did not stop in Paris. Just weeks ago, he was the standout winner at the 44th Botswana Sports Awards, clinching the Sportsperson of the Year for the fourth consecutive time. He walked away with a total of P175,000 after also being named Sportsman of the Year.

“Of course we wanted the award to come home, but let us also appreciate that we always look at things differently,” Theetso added. “He has won awards before, so not winning one doesn’t diminish his greatness.”

Teen rival

Yamal’s victory at the Laureus Awards was backed by a sensational year with FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. At just 17, he scored six goals and registered 12 assists in La Liga, while netting three goals in the Champions League. He also helped Spain win the UEFA European Championship and was named Young Player of the Tournament.

The young footballer added the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy to his glittering résumé and remains in contention to secure multiple titles with Barcelona this season.

Tebogo’s presence on such a prestigious shortlist — which included swimming phenom Summer McIntosh, basketball’s towering Victor Wembanyama, and football club Bayer Leverkusen — signals a new era of visibility for African athletics.