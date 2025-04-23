Vikings, BDF IX Shine at Softball Nationals

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The 2025 Botswana Softball Association (BSA) National Championships exceeded expectations over the holiday weekend, delivering thrilling performances and drawing large crowds to the iconic Debswana Ball Park in Gaborone. Spectators packed the stands—particularly in the evenings—despite the limited use of the venue’s two additional fields due to a lack of floodlights.

What began as a self-reliance initiative has evolved into one of the most competitive and captivating editions of the national tournament in recent memory.

“This championship was to encourage all teams and clubs that softball is still alive, and that preparation sets winners on a good course for gold,” said Justus Kuswane, BSA Competitions Organizer in a telephone interview.

Rising stars

The women’s championship saw a notable shift in the game’s power dynamics. Long dominated by institutional sides like the Police and Botswana Defence Force (BDF), the tournament witnessed the emergence of Vikings—a team that stormed to the title with a commanding 7–2 victory over BDF IX in the final.

Vikings signaled their intentions early with a convincing 7–3 win over Francistown’s Scramblers in the opening round. In the final, they took control in the second winning with three unanswered runs and never looked back. Sixpence Gotlamang’s dominance on the mound earned her Best Pitcher honors, while teammate Nkoane Kamogetse was named Best Catcher.

“The girls showed determination and intent from the onset,” Kuswane added.

A tight battle

In the men’s final, BDF IX edged past Gatalamotho in a tense 2–1 showdown to claim the championship title. Gatalamotho settled for the runner-up spot, while Wells secured third place.

The high-stakes clash electrified the crowd, who passionately cheered for their teams in a display of local sports fervor.

“The game was electrifying, intense, and marvelous to watch,” Kuswane said.

Gatalamotho’s Eric Simwanza was named Most Valuable Player on the men’s side. BDF IX’s Kagiso Mogale earned Best Pitcher, while his teammate Gudu Unaswi was honored as Best Catcher.

Individual honors

Titans’ Maitumelo Serumola claimed the women’s Most Valuable Player award. Meanwhile, Police slugger Bonolo Molefe received recognition for her powerful performance at the plate, registering a home run and three RBIs.