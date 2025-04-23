BTC Marathon Set for 4th Francistown Run

Thousands of 4,000 participants are expected to compete across various categories—3km, 5km, 10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, and the wheelchair race

The fourth edition of the BTC Francistown Marathon will take place this Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, drawing thousands of runners for a day of athleticism, community spirit, and celebration.

A certified World Athletics event and qualifier for the renowned Comrades Marathon, the BTC Francistown Marathon has grown into the biggest one-day running event in northern Botswana. Thousands of 4,000 participants are expected to compete across various categories—3km, 5km, 10km, 21.1km, 42.2km, and the wheelchair race.

Broad Participation

Open to professional athletes, amateur runners, families, and corporate teams, the marathon caters to a diverse range of fitness levels and age groups.

“The BTC Francistown Marathon is one of the ways we continue to honour our journey and give back meaningfully,” said BTC Acting Chief Executive Officer Boitumelo Paya in a statement released by BTC this week. “It brings together athletes, families, and communities, while also creating real value beyond the finish line.”

National commitment

Held under the theme “Celebrating the Past, Connecting the Future”, the event forms part of BTC’s 45th anniversary celebrations. Paya emphasized that the marathon plays a key role in the corporation’s efforts toward nation-building, with proceeds from previous editions supporting local schools, health facilities, and essential community resources.

“The marathon serves as more than just a race,” Paya said. “It’s a vehicle for lasting change in the lives of Batswana.”

Festival atmosphere

This year’s edition promises more than just running. Spectators and participants can look forward to a festive atmosphere with community exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment. A new feature is the post-marathon after-party, aimed at extending the celebrations and creating a platform for networking and social interaction.

“We wanted to be reflective on the way we do things,” Paya added. “At BTC, we look to the future as we continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of our esteemed customers and the public.”

With a growing reputation that extends beyond Botswana’s borders, the BTC Francistown Marathon continues to cement its place on the national sporting and tourism calendar.