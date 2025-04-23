Kids Dash With a Cause

Sold-out Absa Summer Kids Marathon returns with inspiration and fun in Gaborone

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The streets around the Three Dikgosi Monument will come alive this Saturday as the Absa Summer Kids Marathon makes its anticipated return. The fourth edition of the annual event, which has sold out for the second consecutive year, will bring together 1,650 children aged between 2 and 16 for a day filled with running, music, and community engagement.

Health focus

The marathon, themed around promoting physical and mental wellness among children, continues to grow in popularity. According to event coordinator Moagi Madisa, the team is in the final stages of preparation and has prioritized safety and smooth execution.

“We are at the tail end of our planning,” Madisa said in a telephone interview. “We are adamant that we are going to host a successful event. The event is sold out for the second consecutive year, and we are grateful for the partnership we have with all the stakeholders—especially the parents, who bring along their kids every year. This is for a good cause.”

Star power

A key highlight of this year’s event will be the participation of Olympic medalist Isaac Makwala, who has been part of the promotional build-up and will join the children on the race route. His presence, Madisa said, adds an inspirational dimension to the marathon.

“The kids are happy to run alongside Makwala,” he noted. “Parents are also pleased that we’ve included someone who can be inspirational to the kids, especially those with dreams of taking athletics to greater heights. His constancy has also been inspirational.”

Fun elements

Beyond the race, the young runners and their families will be treated to live performances by award-winning artist Charma Gal and the popular Ubuntu Band. The event will feature enhanced security measures, with organizers working closely with security personnel to ensure the safety of attendees and their belongings.

The Absa Summer Kids Marathon is sponsored by Absa Bank Botswana and receives additional support from the Ministry of Sports and Arts, Okavango Diamond Company, Botswana Insurance Company, Khumo Properties, Clover, Fleetline, and Grip Runner.