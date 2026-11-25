Gaborone councillors blame permanent secretaries for months of unanswered correspondence on organ donation and electoral reform, echoing concerns raised before the PAC.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone city councillors have accused government ministries of ignoring their formal correspondence, with repeated follow-ups on proposals concerning organ donation and electoral reform yielding months of silence.

The frustration surfaced at Monday’s council meeting, where Phakalane councillor Kaisara Sejoe blamed Permanent Secretaries for allowing correspondence from the Gaborone City Council (GCC) to go unanswered.

“In this country, there’s Parliament, the House of Chiefs and the Council Chamber. We cannot have a body of the status of GCC having no responses to formal communication to various ministries. I can’t blame Ministers because the Permanent Secretaries, who are the administrators of those ministries, cannot allow such a pile up of unanswered letters,” Sejoe stated.

Repeated Follow-ups

Among the outstanding matters is a motion submitted to the Ministry of Health asking it to consider establishing an organ donor bank. According to the account presented to the council, follow-ups on 28 April, 28 July and 29 October this year produced no response.

The proposal carries significance for patients battling organ failure. Health Ministry figures reported in August showed 750 patients receiving haemodialysis and another 10 receiving peritoneal dialysis through ministry facilities and private partner clinics. Those figures excluded patients treated exclusively by private providers.

A coordinated organ donation system, supported by appropriate transplant services, could improve access to donated organs and help eligible kidney patients move off long-term dialysis. The World Health Organization identifies improved survival, quality of life and cost-effectiveness among the advantages of kidney transplantation over dialysis.

Electoral Reform

The council also forwarded a motion to the Ministry for State President, Defence and Security seeking a review of the Electoral Act to allow local government and parliamentary elections to be held separately and independently. Follow-ups on that motion were made on 28 July, 2 September and 29 October, again without a response, according to the council’s account.

PAC Concerns

The complaints echo concerns raised during this year’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings about ministries’ responsiveness and the accountability of Permanent Secretaries. As The Botswana Gazette reported on 17 June, Ombudsman Stephen Tiroyakgosi told the committee that ministries’ slow responses and delays in implementing corrective action were creating case backlogs and allowing disputes to escalate into court proceedings.

He said his office had summoned uncooperative Permanent Secretaries to explain why they had failed to act on its recommendations.

During Permanent Secretary to the President Matshidiso Bokole’s appearance before the PAC, the committee also raised concerns about ministries’ inadequate implementation of its recommendations, poor performance and project delays that increased costs.

Bokole acknowledged governance and systemic challenges and said the Performance Management Forum was being revamped to strengthen accountability and improve public service performance, according to Parliament’s account of the proceedings.

Despite councillors’ frustration, Gaborone Mayor Oarabile Motlaleng said the council would continue engaging the ministries to secure responses to its outstanding motions.