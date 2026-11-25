The UDC Government declines to take a position on homosexuality and same-sex relationships, leaving it for the public to decide

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Government has declined to take a position on homosexuality and same-sex relationships, leaving the contentious issue for Batswana to determine through a referendum expected as part of the upcoming constitutional review.

CITIZENS TO HAVE FINAL SAY

The Minister of Environment and Tourism Wynter Mmolotsi said government currently had no position on the matter, arguing that citizens should have the final say on how the country should approach homosexuality and same-sex relationships.

“The government’s approach is that it is a matter of national interest which requires the participation of all stakeholders in a wider forum and at different levels. This could be addressed by the impending comprehensive constitutional review,” he said.

Mmolotsi was responding on behalf of Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Pius Mokgware to a parliamentary question from Serowe South MP Leepetswe Lesedi.

His response places one of the country’s most sensitive social and legal debates within the broader constitutional reform agenda, potentially setting the stage for a national discussion on homosexuality, same-sex relationships and the rights of sexual minorities.

GOV’T LEAVES DECISION TO PUBLIC

Mmolotsi indicated that government would not prescribe a position on the issue at this stage, maintaining that Batswana should decide what they want through the anticipated referendum.

The approach effectively shifts the political responsibility for determining the country’s position on homosexuality and same-sex relationships to the electorate.

However, the prospect of deciding questions touching on individual rights through a popular vote raises broader questions about the relationship between majority opinion, constitutional protections and the rights of minorities.

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW IN SPOTLIGHT

The constitutional review the minister said is expected to provide an opportunity for Batswana to debate several questions concerning the country’s governance framework and fundamental rights.

Mmolotsi’s remarks suggest that homosexuality and same-sex relationships could become part of those national conversations, although the precise questions to be put to voters have not been outlined.

LEGABIBO RESPONSE PENDING

At the time of going to press, LEGABIBO Chief Executive Officer Nozizwe Ntesang had yet to respond to enquiries from The Botswana Gazette.