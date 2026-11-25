An ongoing review will determine whether citizens can access the manual governing benefits and privileges funded through public resources.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Government is considering making the Greenbook, an administrative manual detailing the benefits and privileges enjoyed by senior public office holders, publicly accessible as part of an ongoing review.

Parliamentary Question

Responding to a parliamentary question from Kgatleng West MP Dr Unity Dow, who wanted to know whether Government would make the Cabinet manual and other documents regulating ministers’ benefits available for purchase online or through the Government Printers bookshop, Minister for State Presidency Moeti Mohwasa said a final decision would be taken after the review.

He said Government would also determine how members of the public interested in accessing the document could obtain copies.

Public Access

“The question of making the Greenbook publicly available is receiving consideration as part of its ongoing review,” Mohwasa said.

He explained that although Government was considering opening the document to the public, no final decision had been made on its publication or distribution.

Official Benefits

The Greenbook, titled Functions, Pay and Privileges for the Cabinet, Speaker and Deputy and the Leader of Opposition, consolidates guidelines on the benefits and privileges applicable to designated public office holders.

These include the President, Vice President, and Speaker of the National Assembly, ministers, assistant ministers and Leader of the Opposition.

Public Funds

The question of public access has implications for transparency and accountability, particularly because many of the benefits and privileges outlined in the manual are financed through public funds.

Previous parliamentary disclosures have demonstrated the Greenbook’s role in guiding Government expenditure on senior office holders.

Presidential Upkeep

In 2022, Government invoked Section XI, paragraph 48(5) of the Greenbook to explain that expenses relating to the President’s domestic upkeep, including utilities, were to be met from public funds. The provision was cited during parliamentary questions concerning the provision of water to the President.

The manual has also been cited in Parliament as the basis for determining benefits extended to former senior office holders, including the former Vice President.

Transparency Questions

Existing legislation also provides for housing, transport, garden and water allowances, alongside other benefits for the Vice President, ministers and assistant ministers, as determined by the President.

Dow’s question brings renewed attention to how much information the public can access about the benefits enjoyed by political office holders and the expenditure of public resources on these entitlements.