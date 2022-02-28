Ghanzi Ballot Box Case up for Judgment on 6 May

Tlhalefang Kolobetso is challenging her dismissal from work after she found ballot boxes inside a toilet in the DC’s office

MPHO MATSHEDISO

The Maun High Court will on 6 May 2022 deliver judgment in a case in which Tlhalefang Kolobetso is challenging the government over her dismissal from work after she allegedly discovered ballot boxes containing uncounted votes in Ghanzi North.

Kolobetso alerted authorities after she found the ballot boxes in a toilet in the District Commissioner’s office in Maun where she was working as an office assistant.

Her colleague, 40-year old Segomotso Mhaladi, who worked as a driver at the District Commissioner’s office and was also dismissed from work, is to appear for her appeal next month on a date to be announced. The two women are represented by Mboki Chilisa and Attorneys.

“Although the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) had lined up a group of lawyers to assist the two ladies on their appeal against their dismissal, the union Manual Workers Union is the one footing the bill,” said Noah Salakae, who was the parliamentary candidate of the UDC in Ghanzi North and lost his bid by a small margin to John Thite of the Botswana Democratic Party with 4,717 votes against Thite 4,893 votes.

Salakae, who was the Member of Parliament for Ghanzi North prior to the 2019 general elections, has called the two cases “unnecessary”. He had accompanied Kolobetso to court and has vowed to support the two women to the end.

“They were trying to do their best within the best interests of the law and have my perpetual support and that of the UDC,” he said in an interview.