Govt allocates Game Animals to Masisi’s Kweneng Farm

Masisi’s farm will now be home to a herd of Impalas

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Ministry of Environment, Wildlife & Tourism has revealed that President Mokgweetsi Masisi is among the farmers who have received animals through the “Keeping Game in Masimo” initiative in the Kweneng region.

A Savingram addressed to the Kweneng regional wildlife office, originating from the Director of Wildlife and National Parks confirms that President Masisi and several other farmers have been granted animals through the “Keeping Game in Masimo” initiative within the region. In particular, President Masisi’s farm will now be home to a herd of Impalas.

“Keeping Game in Masimo” Initiative

The “Keeping Game in Masimo” initiative aligns with the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and National Parks Act Cap. 38:08 of 1992, which recognizes two forms of rearing wildlife: game ranching and game farming. While game ranching has been the more prevalent practice, the initiative seeks to expand opportunities for game farming, making it more accessible to a broader segment of the population.

According to the Ministry, one of the main challenges faced by aspiring game farmers has been the stringent requirements and high initial costs associated with game ranching. These barriers often excluded low-income individuals from participating in wildlife conservation and land use diversification.

Recognizing the need for economic diversification and inclusivity, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) developed the “Keeping Game in Masimo” initiative. This initiative aims to allow citizens of Botswana, including individuals, companies, trusts, civil societies, churches, and interest groups, to incorporate game animals into their agricultural land holdings.

Eligibility

Eligibility for the initiative is open to every citizen of Botswana, regardless of whether they are individuals, companies, trusts, civil societies, churches, or interest groups, as long as they possess registered land and intend to incorporate game animals into their agricultural activities. Interested individuals are required to submit an application to the Director of Wildlife and National Parks, accompanied by a project proposal outlining their intentions. It is not yet known what Masisi’s intentions are.