Govt, Insurance Companies Clash over Compensation for ZCC Burials 

Govt commits to negotiate with insurance companies

Insurance firms allege being left out of proceedings

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government is expected to engage in negotiations with insurance companies about compensation for the bereaved families of the members of St Engenas Zion Christian Church who died in a tragic bus accident on Maundy Thursday.

Sources close to the bereaved families have indicated that some insurance companies have been hesitant to extend assistance, citing lack of engagement by the government in the proceedings.

Funeral expenses covered

“We have not been compensated but we hope the matter will be resolved once the government intervenes,” said one source.

Addressing the bereaved families in Molepolole recently, the Minister for State President, who is also the MP for Molepolole South, Kabo Morwaeng, stated that the government would negotiate with insurance companies to compensate the families.

The government has already covered all logistical and funeral expenses amounting to over P3 million.

Mountain pass

The accident occurred when the bus ferrying 46 pilgrims to Moriah fell off a mountain pass an estimated 50 metres high near the village of Mmamatlakala in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

Only one pilgrim, 8-year old Lorraine Siako, survived.

Meanwhile, the 45 bodies have been successfully repatriated to Botswana and are scheduled to be buried in Molepolole on 4 May.