Spanish Filmmaker Domingo Returns to BW

Domingo’s visit to help the youth learn more about Digital Design for free

Spanish filmmaker to work with Botswana filmmakers and musicians for masterclasses in Digital Design

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Upright African Movement recently welcomed Vicente Domingo, a noted Spanish musician and filmmaker, to Botswana.

Domingo, 35, will be in the country for several months during which he will conduct workshops while based in Molepolole where he will volunteer with the village’s charities and orphanages.

He is the CEO of AfricaHugs and hails from Valencia, Spain.

He told Time Out: “AfricaHugs is an organisation about establishing relationships between African schools and European schools. I congratulate the Upright African Movement on doing similar work between African countries.”

Celebrated artist and activist

Domingo is a celebrated musician and activist in Spain. Infact, his earlier degrees are in music. The musician and filmmaker first visited Botswana in 2018.

“I have started to speak to some of the country’s biggest musicians like Kearoma Rantao for them to guide me in terms of my volunteering and donations,” he said. “People like that know what young people need.”

During his first visit, he separately met with poet Moreri Moroka and film producer Donald Molosi. “Those two gentlemen represent their country so well,” Domingo said. “I had to return to Botswana to give more and learn more about this amazing country because of their love for Botswana.”

While in Botswana, Domingo will also do litter-picking walks with volunteers around Molepolole.

Digital design

Since his last visit to Botswana in 2018, he has added another degree to his name: Digital Design. Domingo says he looks forward to doing workshops for the youth on Digital Design as that is one of the booming skills in European and global communication today.

“I left Spain to study Design,” he noted. “I did that in Latvia. I now come back to Botswana with more skills to offer to the youth.”

According to Emmanuel Njang, incoming president of the Upright African Movement, Domingo’s visit will help young Batswana learn more about Digital Design in today’s world.

The Upright African Movement is a pan-African collective of education activists from around the world. The movement started in 2017 in order to lobby for inclusion of African history in the African classroom.