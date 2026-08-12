Govt Seeks Another P3.7 Billion

Government is seeking another P3.7 billion from local commercial banks to finance the 2026/27 deficit, intensifying scrutiny of its growing debt and future servicing costs.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Government is seeking to borrow up to US$270 million, about P3.7 billion, from three local commercial banks to help finance the 2026/27 budget deficit, raising fresh questions about its growing reliance on debt to meet spending commitments.

P3.7BN FACILITY

The proposal is contained in the Syndicated Loan Facility (ABSA Bank Botswana, First National Bank Botswana and Stanbic Bank Botswana) (Loan Authorisation) Bill, 2026, which seeks to give Finance Minister Ndaba Gaolathe authority to raise the funds from the banking consortium.

The Bill has moved into Parliament’s consideration, with the Finance and Estimates Committee receiving a briefing from the Ministry of Finance on 5 August. Parliamentary briefing notes show that Director of Budget Analysis and Debt Management Seitebaleng Fologang briefed the committee on the Ministry’s request for approval of the US$270 million facility.

The Bill’s memorandum says the loan is intended to finance the 2026/27 budget deficit. Government argues that the borrowing is necessary to maintain fiscal sustainability, safeguard macroeconomic resilience and ensure continuity of priority development programmes.

PUBLIC PURSE

Under the proposed arrangement, the entire proceeds of the loan will be paid into the Development Fund, while repayments, interest and other charges will be drawn from the Consolidated Fund, placing the ultimate repayment burden on the public purse.

BORROWING STREAK

The latest request follows a series of financing arrangements involving commercial banks.

In March, Gaolathe tabled legislation seeking parliamentary approval to raise up to US$216.67 million, approximately P3 billion, through another syndicated facility involving ABSA Bank Botswana, First National Bank Botswana and Stanbic Bank Botswana to help finance the national budget.

Earlier this year, Parliament also considered a P750 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, with Government saying the facility was urgently required to address a backlog of outstanding government invoices. Government has previously accessed other commercial-bank facilities, including a US$90 million, approximately P1.24 billion, facility from Stanbic Bank Botswana and large euro-denominated facilities involving Standard Chartered Bank Botswana.

DEBT PRESSURE

The succession of borrowing arrangements is likely to intensify scrutiny of Botswana’s debt trajectory as Government seeks financing to sustain spending while protecting priority development programmes.

The proposed legislation would empower Gaolathe to negotiate and sign the loan agreements with the banking syndicate or authorise public officers to do so on behalf of Government. He would, however, be required to table before the National Assembly a report setting out the terms and conditions of the loan after it has been raised.

The latest borrowing leaves Parliament to weigh Government’s immediate financing needs against the longer-term cost of servicing rising debt.