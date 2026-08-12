Boko Adviser Still Awaits Audit

Months after the forensic audit reached President Duma Boko, his governance adviser Motlatsi Molapisi says he has yet to read it and cannot comment on its findings.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

President Duma Boko’s Special Adviser, Motlatsi Molapisi, says he has not seen the forensic audit report months after it was handed to the President.

Molapisi, who advises the President on governance and policy, told The Botswana Gazette that he had yet to read the report and could therefore not comment on its findings or their implications for the administration’s fight against corruption.

REPORT UNSEEN

“I will request a copy when I return to Gaborone. Until I have read it, I cannot comment on any matters relating to it or our anti-corruption efforts,” he said.

Molapisi’s admission places him alongside several key UDC figures who have acknowledged that they have not seen the report. The UDC came to power on a pledge to wage a tougher fight against corruption, with its manifesto committing the Government to strengthening accountability, transparency and the protection of public resources.

APPOINTMENT QUESTIONS

Molapisi’s disclosure comes against the backdrop of controversy surrounding his appointment as a Special Adviser to the President, with officials within the Presidency reportedly indicating that his position does not appear on the Government’s official organisational structure.

Opposition parties have previously questioned his appointment, including the role of presidential advisers within the Government’s administrative structure.