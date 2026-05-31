Govt Shuts Down Over 5,700 SocietiesGovt Shuts Down Over 5,700 Societies

Thousands of organisations across Botswana, including churches, business associations, sporting clubs and civil society groups, have been struck off the register in a sweeping government deregistration exercise

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has moved to deregister more than 5,700 societies in what appears to be one of the biggest regulatory crackdowns on civic organisations, churches, clubs and associations in Botswana’s history.

The sweeping deregistration exercise was carried out through the Registrar of Societies, Ofentse Goajwang, and published recently in the Government Gazette under the provisions of the Societies Act (Cap 18:01).

The affected organisations cut across virtually every sector of society. They include churches, burial societies, sporting clubs, alumni associations, business associations, charitable organisations, civil society groups, community-based organisations, cultural bodies, farmers’ associations, music and entertainment groups, social clubs and professional organisations.

LEGAL BASIS FOR CANCELLATIONS

In the notice, Goajwang stated that: “In pursuance of Section 11 of the Societies Act, notice is given that the societies listed in the first schedule hereto have been registered under the Societies Act.”

He further revealed that while 2,240 societies were successfully registered, a staggering 5,796 organisations had been struck off the register. The Botswana Gazette understands that Section 11 of the Societies Act of Botswana empowers the Registrar of Societies to cancel a registered society’s certificate if the group changes its objects without consent, fails to provide requested financial information, or breaches other written laws. In addition, the Registrar is required to cancel a society’s registration if the organisation or its office-bearers violate provisions of the law.

“The societies listed in the second schedule hereto have been cancelled from the register of registered societies,” the notice reads.

RECOGNISABLE ORGANISATIONS AFFECTED

The document shows that faith-based organisations, charitable bodies, religious movements and business associations dominate the lengthy cancellation list, raising questions about compliance failures within some of Botswana’s most recognisable institutions. Among the sporting clubs affected is Boteti Young Fighters.

Several high-profile organisations also appear on the deregistration list under business and professional associations. These include Botswana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Botswana Institute of Business Analysis.

The civil society sector has not been spared either. Organisations listed include Amnesty International Botswana.

Under community-based organisations, the casualties include Botswana Football Supporters Association, Botswana Red Cross Society, Elephant Protection Society, Life Line Botswana and Lions Club of Gaborone among others. Farmers’ bodies such as Tuli Block Farmers Association have also been affected.

Professional associations appearing on the list include Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana, Insurance Institute of Botswana, Medical and Dental Association of Botswana and Writers Association of Botswana.

CONCERNS OVER OPERATIONAL UNCERTAINTY

It is also understood that the mass deregistration is expected to trigger widespread concern across the country, particularly among organisations that may now face legal and operational uncertainty following their removal from the official register.

Post Views: 488