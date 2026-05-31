Kasimba: The New City Escape

Just a stone’s throw from the city, Kasimba Boutique Hotel is redefining the modern escape blending safari elegance, curated calm, and Instagram-ready interiors into one seductive escape in the hills of Mokolodi

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone moves fast. Between traffic, meetings, deadlines, and the endless hum of city life, the modern luxury is no longer excess, it is escape.

And tucked quietly beneath the Mokolodi Hills sits Kasimba Boutique Hotel, the city’s newest answer to burnout and relaxed staycations.

Barely a month old, the locally owned boutique hideaway feels designed for people obsessed with curated experiences, soft life living and disappearing without actually leaving town. Kasimba doesn’t ask guests to travel far for peace. It simply changes the atmosphere.

The moment you walk through its doors, the city noise dissolves into earthy slate floors, iron chandeliers, warm wood textures, wildlife artwork, and soft neutral palettes that feel lifted from a contemporary safari dream. The interiors balance rugged African elegance with polished modern minimalism, less “hotel,” more luxury sanctuary.

WHERE LUXURY SLOWS DOWN

The oversized upholstered headboards, black leather sofas framed in wood, cowhide accents, and soft natural lighting create a mood that whispers comfort instead of chasing trends. Even the colour palette — slate grey, sand, espresso brown, olive, cream, and black — feels intentionally calming.

The interiors communicate sophistication, calm, and quiet luxury while still celebrating an unmistakably African identity.

It is the kind of place where people suddenly remember to breathe.

Outside, manicured gardens and citrus-scented air soften the edges of city fatigue. Inside, every corner feels curated for stillness and style.

FOOD AS THE MAIN EVENT

At Kasimba, food is not simply served, it arrives like theatre.

Chef Jan Jacobus and his team have turned the restaurant into an experience where every plate tells a story. The amuse bouche of smoked chicken rillette with pickled, pureed, and powdered beetroot feels almost too pretty to eat. Then comes caldo verde soup, sautéed prawns in a parmesan crisp bowl with guacamole and sundried tomato salsa, before a fillet mignon café de Paris lands with onion jam, mustard beans, and potato galette.

Even dessert refuses to behave modestly: polenta and raisin cake paired with orange marmalade and vanilla ice cream.

Soft music hums through the restaurant while cocktails sparkle beneath ambient lighting.

Operations manager, Shadrack Ranthatsa said the place stands out because it is where, “leisure and business finds peace, where celebrations feel like poetry and where a quiet afternoon becomes a memory you carry forever.”

BUILT FOR THE CAMERA AGE

Kasimba understands modern luxury’s unspoken truth: if people cannot photograph it, did it even happen?

From curated breakfast setups to statement mirrors, panoramic suites, and carefully placed wall art, the hotel feels designed with both comfort and content creation in mind. Every corner begs for a slow-motion reel or a perfectly filtered selfie.

THE SOFT LIFE ERA

With 19 premium rooms, a pool, two bar areas, and a soon-to-open conference facility, Kasimba arrives at a moment when Batswana are craving experiences over excess.

And perhaps that’s the hotel’s greatest triumph. It doesn’t try too hard. It simply invites you to slow down.